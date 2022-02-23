One person sustained an injury from an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Landing Providence Park in Vandenberg Village on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to lock down and a shelter-in-place request to residents in the area.
The incident began shortly after 1:30 p.m. at an unspecified location, although it involved a driver suspected in several collisions, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Multiple law enforcement units, including California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies, responded to Vandenberg Village, where shots were reportedly fired near the park, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The suspect, who was not identified, sustained an injury from the shooting. Lying flat on his back, the suspect was surrounded but refused to cooperate, according to broadcasts. Police then requested a Bearcat armored vehicle to assist in the incident.
The suspect was eventually transported to an area hospital, although his condition was not immediately available. Deputies did not require medical attention after the incident, Zick said.
The shooting prompted nearby Maple High School to lock down shortly after 2 p.m. and a shelter-in-place request was made for residents along the 600 block of Mercury Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to Zick.
The lockdown and shelter-in-place request were lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m. and shortly before 3:30 p.m., respectively.