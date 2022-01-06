One person sustained injuries Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover collision on East Mariposa Street in Santa Maria, according to officials.

Crews and police officers responded to the rollover that was called into dispatch at 11:34 a.m. in the 500 block of East Mariposa Street, according to Santa Maria Fire Department officials.

Responding were Santa Maria Police and Fire departments, including an engine, a truck and battalion commander and American Medical Response.

Upon arrival, first responders located the vehicle and an injured patient, who was flown via CalSTAR helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to the SMFD.

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.