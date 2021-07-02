One person was killed Friday morning after a recreational vehicle caught fire at a mobile home park on North O Street in Lompoc.

Crews responded to a report of smoke coming from an RV at about 2 a.m. in the mobile park located in the 600 block of North O Street, according to Brian Federmann, the interim chief for the Lompoc Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fifth-wheel trailer with smoke coming from the unit, according to Federmann.

Lompoc hires first female fire chief, Alicia Welch A swearing in and badge-pinning ceremony will be conducted during the Lompoc City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The first engine company advanced a hose line and made entry into the RV. Crews quickly discovered one occupant down inside the RV and extricated them to a safe location, Federmann added.

Fire crews and medics initiated life-saving efforts and the patient was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Federmann.

No other injuries or structures were damaged were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Federmann.

Besides the city's Fire Department, responders included the Santa Barbara County Fire and Vandenberg Fire departments.