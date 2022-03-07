One person was airlifted to an area hospital after they sustained an injury following a shooting on L Street Monday, prompting the nearby high school to lock down for nearly an hour, according to officials.
The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. when a shooting in the 500 block of L Street was overheard by a nearby Lompoc Police officer, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.
Arias said a Lompoc High School school resource officer was the first to respond to the scene and, upon arrival, located a shooting victim who had sustained multiple injuries.
The high school went into lockdown shortly after the incident occurred and was lifted at 2:25 p.m., according to Lompoc Unified School District officials.
The shooting victim, who was not identified, was airlifted via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they are currently undergoing surgery, according to Arias.
Lompoc Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking residents who reside in the 400 and 500 blocks of K, L and M streets, to check their surveillance camera footage, as well as in the alleyways in between.
Arias said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.