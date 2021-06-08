One person sustained major injuries Tuesday morning after a semitruck went off the road and struck a retaining wall before catching fire along Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The collision occurred shortly before 6 a.m. when a white semitruck ran off the right-hand side of the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of the Alvin Avenue overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials did not provide information about who was injured. The incident halted southbound traffic for approximately 30 minutes until the two left-hand lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The impact of the truck affected wires on a power pole on the other side of the wall separating the highway from residential areas, according to the CHP.

As officials were clearing the scene, they noted 2 gallons of fuel had possibly leaked from the truck's tank, prompting a notification to the Santa Barbara County Department of Environmental Health.

Several units were called to the scene, including Pacific Gas and Electric, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Maria Police and Fire departments and Caltrans.