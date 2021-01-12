1 person transported to hospital after vehicles collide with boulder on Hwy 154

One person was transported to a hospital Monday after two vehicles struck a large boulder on Highway 154, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two collisions were reported shortly after 5:30 a.m., about a minute apart, by motorists in the eastbound lane just a short distance east of East Camino Cielo, according to a Santa Barbara CHP spokeswoman.

Several near misses were reported shortly before the collisions with the boulder, which was described as about the size of a car. Signs warning motorists of potential rockfalls are posted along Highway 154.

At least one of the vehicles sustained major front end damage and one passenger was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the CHP.

The boulder was reported to be obliterated after the vehicle collisions and was removed by Caltrans crews later that morning, according to the spokeswoman.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident.

