A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon just off Ballard Canyon Road, west of Los Olivos, and was threatening several structures, according to emergency responders.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ballard Canyon Road.

Additionally, dispatchers received a second call of a structure on fire in the 2800 block of Tapadero Road, although firefighters determined it was not on fire after arriving on scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters estimated the size of the fire was about 10 acres, mostly east-driven by a 10 to 15 mph wind toward Los Olivos.

Several Santa Barbara County Fire Department units are on scene, including three fire engines, three medics, a water tender, a helicopter, a battalion commander and a fire investigator.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.