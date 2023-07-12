The Central Coast's version of summer weather arrived just in time for the start of the 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

The yearly livestock auction and festival kicked off Wednesday as fair-goers checked out the offerings of food and fun and they were greeted by temperatures in the mid-70s and, of course, a little Santa Maria wind. 

The gates at the Santa Maria Fairpark opened Wednesday at 3 p.m. They'll open Thursday at the same time and close at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday the gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 10.

071223-smt-news-sb-fair-002.jpg
California FFA high school students are judged in the sheep showmanship competition Wednesday during the Santa Barbara County Fair. 
071223-smt-news-sb-fair-004.jpg
Strolling clown act Flo rolls through the Santa Maria Fairpark on opening day of the Santa Barbara County Fair.
