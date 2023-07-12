The Central Coast's version of summer weather arrived just in time for the start of the 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair.
The yearly livestock auction and festival kicked off Wednesday as fair-goers checked out the offerings of food and fun and they were greeted by temperatures in the mid-70s and, of course, a little Santa Maria wind.
The gates at the Santa Maria Fairpark opened Wednesday at 3 p.m. They'll open Thursday at the same time and close at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday the gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 10.
Each day, the fair features a special discount. That started with Wednesday’s “5 before 5” special where admission for all tickets purchased at the gates were $5 until 5 p.m. Thursday’s "5 before 5" deal is for $5 admission for seniors (62-and-up) purchased at gates, good until 5 p.m.
Friday is free admission all day for youths aged 6 through 11. Kids 5-and-under are free every day. Saturday offers free admission for military and law enforcement who must show valid ID. Daily parking is $10. General admission adult tickets, for those ages 12 through 61, are $16 at the gate. Youth tickets, for those 6 to 11, and senior tickets, for those 62-and-up, are $14. Carnival ride wristbands are $45. Tickets can be bought online and shown at the gate.
The convention center at the fair park will feature various forms of art, special displays and an industrial arts auction.
On Thursday night, Grammy award winner Ashley McBryde will perform on the main stage and Friday will feature headliner Uncle Kracker, a multi-platinum artist with hits such as “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down."
Ending the free shows on Saturday will be the opening act Telephone Friends and headliner Switchfoot. On Sunday, the fair will host its tradition of fiesta day, a separate ticketed concert that takes place in the arena.