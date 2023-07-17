The 130th edition of the Santa Barbara County Fair had a little bit of everything.
The five-day festival wrapped up on Sunday after welcoming thousands of visitors and, of course, animals to the Santa Maria Fairpark. The fair also featured a lineup of performances from local and nationally-known musical acts and plenty of other shows, including magicians and hypnotists.
Friday's show featured multi-platinum headliner Uncle Kracker, who rocked a large crowd with his hits “Follow Me” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down." Rock band Switchfoot performed Saturday night in front of another large crowd at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Switchfoot's seventh studio album "Hello Hurricane" received a Grammy award in 2011 for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album.