16 Days to Rodeo ...
Known as the Voice of Professional Rodeo, Bob Tallman is a modern legend and worldwide fan favorite. His ability to weave stories and narrate the rodeo is unparalleled – audience members are not only watching the cowboys, they feel as though they are in the arena alongside them.
During his 50-year-plus career as a rodeo announcer, Tallman has announced more than 15,000 rodeos across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. He was inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2007, one of his many accolades and achievements.