You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17-year-old critically injured during gang-related shooting in Lompoc
alert

17-year-old critically injured during gang-related shooting in Lompoc

A 17-year-old male was critically injured in a gang-related shooting near O and N streets Monday night, according to Lompoc Police. 

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 400 block alley of North O and N streets shortly after 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Scott Morgan. 

As officers were responding to that call, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a person who was shot. Upon arrival, they located a Hispanic male juvenile who had sustained a gunshot wound. 

The victim, who wasn't identified, was transported to a local trauma center, where he is listed in critical condition but stable, according to Morgan. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

0
1
0
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News