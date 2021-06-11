An 18-year-old from Nipomo sustained major injuries Saturday after he was shocked by electricity following a vehicle collision with a power pole near Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road. 

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. when the driver of a 2018 Toyota sedan, identified as Shiloh Delgadillo, collided with a power pole near the intersection just over two miles northeast of Santa Maria, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith. 

Upon arrival, officers located the sedan on the north side of Highway 166 and Delgadillo lying unconscious near the vehicle. 

Officers began performing CPR and lifesaving measures before medics arrived and transported Delgadillo to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Smith. 

An investigation determined that Delgadillo was traveling westbound on Highway 166, allegedly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right and then to the left of the road before colliding with the pole. 

When Delgadillo exited his vehicle, he stepped on a live wire downed by the collision, according to Smith. Delgadillo's condition wasn't immediately known as of Friday. 

An investigation is underway to determine how Delgadillo came to be in possession of the alcohol, according to Smith. 

