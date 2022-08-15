One man is $1 million dollars richer after purchasing a winning California State Lottery 50X Fortune Scratcher for $10 at the Chumash Gas Station in Santa Ynez on May 31.

A guest known as Jason B., who reportedly did not provide comment on his big win, hit the jackpot without needing to step inside the neighboring Chumash Casino Resort, a resort spokesman said.

The gas station and casino are both Chumash-owned properties.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

