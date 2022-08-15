One man is $1 million dollars richer after purchasing a winning California State Lottery 50X Fortune Scratcher for $10 at the Chumash Gas Station in Santa Ynez on May 31.
A guest known as Jason B., who reportedly did not provide comment on his big win, hit the jackpot without needing to step inside the neighboring Chumash Casino Resort, a resort spokesman said.
The gas station and casino are both Chumash-owned properties.
While the California Lottery made an official announcement Friday about the top prize winner, the Chumash Gas Station has been adorned with “Millionaire Made Here” signage since the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians learned in mid-July of the winning ticket being sold at its property, the spokesman said.
“We are thrilled for our lucky guest who purchased the winning scratcher at the Chumash Gas Station,” said John Elliott, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We have a great partnership with the California Lottery, which has been a great source of supplemental funding for public schools throughout its history.”
According to the California Lottery’s website, the odds of winning $1 million on the 50X Fortune Scratcher is one in 1,233,033 and 15 of the game’s $24 million prizes have been claimed.
Every dollar spent on lottery games goes to support California public schools, the guidelines state.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.