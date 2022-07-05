Two people sustained critical injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle collision and were extricated by first responders near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135 in Santa Maria.
The collision was reported at 10:22 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck. First responders included County Fire units, a battalion chief and ground ambulances.
Upon arrival, first responders located the vehicles and extricated two people, who were not identified, and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Safechuck.
The collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.