Two people sustained major injuries on Sunday after their vehicle went off Sweeney Road and 75 feet over a cliff, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the call of a single vehicle that went over the side in the 2000 block of Sweeney Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a Dodge Ram pickup truck over the side of the road that was emitting smoke, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs. County Air Support Copter 3 arrived on scene and lowered firefighters to the vehicle to extricate the occupants, a male and a female, who were not identified, according to Eliason.

Additionally, Lompoc City Fire Department assisted in the rescue operation and CHP responded to the incident.

The occupants, one of whom sustained a critical injury, were flown via CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to Eliason.

Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli and Cottage Hospital officials were not able to provide updates on the patients' current conditions as of Monday afternoon.

A towing unit was not able to recover the truck until Monday afternoon, logs show.