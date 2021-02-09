You have permission to edit this article.
2 injured in vehicle collision on Hwy 154 and East Camino Cielo
breaking

2 injured in vehicle collision on Hwy 154 and East Camino Cielo

At least two people were injured in a vehicle collision Tuesday near Highway 154 and East Camino Cielo, temporarily halting traffic. 

The collision was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to scanner traffic. 

Initial reports indicate one person was critically injured, while another person sustained minor injuries. 

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion chief and engine, a Los Padres Forest fire engine, two ambulances and other emergency personnel responded to the scene. 

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

