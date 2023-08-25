Two juveniles have been arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to a Santa Maria shooting Aug. 11 at the intersection of Broadway and Mill Street, according to officials.
Police responded to the shooting report at 11:58 p.m. Aug. 11 and found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers learned that two suspects physically assaulted the victim prior to one of the suspects shooting him.
The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical centered where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
The Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau took over the investigation and the two suspects were subsequently identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile (Lompoc resident) and a 16-year-old male juvenile (Santa Maria resident).
Search and arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects, and during the early morning hours of Aug. 17, the Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team and the Lompoc Police Department, conducted a search and arrest warrant operation in the 300 block of Amherst Place in Lompoc.
As a result, the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.
On the morning of Aug. 25, the Detective Bureau with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, took the 16-year-old suspect into custody in the Orcutt area without incident.
Both juveniles were booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall. The 17-year-old was booked for attempted murder and a gang enhancement. The 16-year-old was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928 –3781 ext. 1682 or the Communications Center at ext. 2277.