Two juveniles have been arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to a Santa Maria shooting Aug. 11 at the intersection of Broadway and Mill Street, according to officials.

Police responded to the shooting report at 11:58 p.m. Aug. 11 and found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers learned that two suspects physically assaulted the victim prior to one of the suspects shooting him.

The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical centered where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

