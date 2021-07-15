Two people were killed and four others sustained critical injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 101 near El Capitan Ranch Road.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m., when a Ford Expedition and a Dodge Grand Caravan collided just south of El Capitan Ranch Road along Highway 101, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Extensive extrication of the vehicle's passengers was required, and all four of the injured were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to Eliason. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Both lanes of southbound Highway 101 are closed near El Capitan Ranch Road, and motorists are urged to use caution and take Highway 154 as a detour, according to Caltrans officials.