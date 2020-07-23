2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19; 3 staff return to work

2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies test positive for COVID-19; 3 staff return to work

  • Updated

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday. 

A custody deputy who works in an administrative role and did not have contact with inmates was tested on July 16 as part of a staff sweep. That deputy did not return to work after being tested, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

A patrol deputy became ill while on vacation and was tested but did not return to work, Zick said, adding that the test came back positive on Wednesday and the exposure does not appear to be work-related. 

Additionally, three staff, including two custody deputies and one civilian, recovered and have been cleared to return to work. 

The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday is 35, with 25 returning to work. 

Ten employees who are still recovering at home include five custody deputies, three professional staff and two patrol deputies. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's first 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone
Local News

Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's first 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations, Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News