Two Santa Maria women who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach were identified Tuesday by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials.

The Coroner's Bureau identified 52-year-old Maria Sanchez De Bautista and 20-year-old Yazmin Bautista Sanchez as those killed in the six-vehicle collision that occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near Highway 101 and El Capitan Ranch Road, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The two women were declared dead at the scene.

The crash closed Highway 101 for more than three hours and seven people were injured.

De Bautista and Sanchez were the passengers in a 2003 Ford Expedition that was headed northbound in the right-hand lane of Highway 101 at approximately 70 mph when the vehicle suddenly veered left before colliding with several other vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Shannan Sams.

The Expedition sideswiped a Ford F-150 carrying four people before hitting the median and careening into the southbound lanes of the highway, colliding with a Dodge Caravan, Honda Accord, Toyota Tundra and Chevy Bolt.

The impact between the Caravan and Expedition caused the need for heavy extrication to remove the passengers and drivers of both vehicles, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Four people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, including the Caravan's 23-year-old female driver from Lompoc, who wasn't identified but who sustained major injuries; and three additional people in the Expedition, including the 29-year-old female driver, who weren't identified but are from Santa Maria. They sustained moderate to major injuries, according to Sams.

Three people in the Accord, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Sams.