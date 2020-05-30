'2 Souls 1 Heart': Young Lompoc siblings use nonprofit to feed those in need

“Normally, by this time, they’d be fundraising for those toys,” Alyssa said.

Instead, they’ve turned their attention to those dealing with hardship amid the coronavirus crisis.

“We got the idea of helping people,” Clara said, “because they probably don’t have that much food and if they go to the store they might get germs.”

Alyssa credits Clara with jump-starting the effort and inspiring her brother to join her.

She believes her daughter is motivated by personal difficulties she experienced at a prior school before enrolling at Trivium Charter School.

“She flourished,” Alyssa said of her daughter’s change in campus, “and she was all about being kind to others and wanting to help others because she didn’t want them to feel what she felt when she was being bullied.”

Clara has spent some of her down time during the school closures writing jokes — one recent gem: “Why did the cow cross the road? Because he had a ‘meating’” — but she turns serious when describing some of her long-term goals.

“What I want to do when I grow up is the same thing that I’m doing right now,” she said. “But I’m gonna make it as a store.”