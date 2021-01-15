2 Starbucks stores in Lompoc alter operations due to COVID-19 cases among staff

A Starbucks location in Lompoc was closed as of Thursday due to at least one reported case of COVID-19 among its staff, while a second location has altered its business operations due to positive cases among employees.
The Starbucks store located on the southside of town at 400 E. Ocean Ave. has temporarily closed its doors until further notice, according to Starbucks employees at two different stores in town.
A sign posted on its front doors reads: "Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to reopen our store as quickly as possible."
The Starbucks store located on the northside of town at 1436 N. H St. also has temporarily closed its lobby and altered drive-thru hours to Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to limited staffing caused by its reported positive cases, according to a staff member.
The staff member said the northside store will run on lean staffing over the next six days to ensure employees and patrons stay safe, which requires strict adherence to protocols guided by state and local health agencies.
Neither store is considered the site of an outbreak, defined by at least three positive COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period at a given location, according to Paige Batson, Santa Barbara County deputy director of community health.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
