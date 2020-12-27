2020 brought pandemic that changed our society

2020 started much like other years, but in a matter of months, the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic would alter lifestyles, upend lives and change the rules of society, perhaps permanently, in ways no one could have seen coming.
In some ways, the early days of the pandemic brought some of the most dramatic as well as most subtle changes, as the state attempted to bring it under control — asking people to stay home, work remotely, avoid close social contact, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
The ways society was altered are too many to count, and many people might not have even noticed the more subtle indicators of change.
California Highway Patrol vehicles have always looked spotlessly clean, but as the first stay-at-home order was implemented, they sometimes cruised local highways carrying varying degrees of mud and road grime.
Before the stay-at-home order, it wasn’t unusual to see only a few distantly scattered cars driving along Highway 101 after 11 p.m. But after it was issued, it was surreal to see the lanes equally deserted as early as 8:30 p.m.
Not long after the pandemic was declared, a can of Lysol spray materialized next to the copy machine in our office, apparently for employees to sterilize the machine before and after using it. There had never been one there before.
Of course, one office wit wondered how employees would sterilize the can.
Obvious signs of change
More obvious signs of the pandemic came with a sudden run on random consumer items.
Toilet paper was scooped up like hundred-dollar bills dropped from the open door of an armored truck. Fully stocked store shelves were left empty within a week, and store managers frequently had no idea when more would arrive.
When it was available, customers were limited to buying only one unit, whether that was a single roll or a package of 12.
It’s value came to rival that of gold, with law enforcement standing armed guard at Costco when a semitruck-and-trailer rolled in packed with cases of toilet paper and shoppers eyed it like hungry wolves stalking a wilderness campsite.
It wasn’t long before paper towels were in the same situation, and paper napkins faced the risk of extinction.
Hand sanitizer also completely disappeared from stores within days, but that opened up a new market for companies like DenMat in Lompoc.
DenMat saw the market for its dental products and dental lab services dry up as rules for social distancing closed dentist and doctor offices in March. But by April the company had shifted production to hand sanitizer, with initial production going to first responders and medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 patients.
Large shipments also went to stores for use in sanitizing everything from shopping cart handles to credit/debit card keypads.
Later, after supplies became more plentiful, hand sanitizer dispensers and sanitizing wipes became regular fixtures at store entrances and near shopping carts.
A masked society
In recent years, banks had become increasingly security conscious as robberies seemed to proliferate. If you walked into a bank wearing a baseball cap, you were frequently asked to remove it so surveillance cameras could get a good look at your face.
But with the onset of COVID-19, bank customers were required to enter wearing masks that just a few months before would have screamed “armed robbery” and triggered silent alarms.
To people in Western societies, images of random people wearing masks in Japan and China as they went about their daily business in recent years seemed odd, perhaps even an indication of paranoia.
Yet seemingly overnight, wearing a mask in public became as normal in the United States as wearing pants, and the people who weren’t wearing masks became the ones drawing odd looks from strangers.
Of course, the demand for masks caused them to disappear from store racks, and authorities asked the public not to purchase those rated N-95, reserving them instead for first responders, doctors and nurses.
People began to look like train robbers in old westerns as they pressed bandanas into service to cover mouths and noses — and another new market opened up.
Local seamstresses researched the requirements for effective masks and began sewing and selling them.
Before long, startup businesses began marketing masks that sported patterns, camouflage, American flags, pictures of superheroes, grinning teeth and other images people could choose from to express their individuality amid the conformity.
Technology inevitably kicked in, with companies offering masks containing filters coated with alleged virus-killing substances, electrically powered fans to help people breathe and new types of construction touted as more comfortable or more efficient at blocking the virus.
And while the cost of the cheapest masks in chain discount stores fell to $3 or $4 and the average handmade mask sold for $10, the price of high-tech versions rose as high as $80 to $100 from exclusive mail-order companies.
Shopping shifts
Business restrictions also altered the way we shop, pushing more people to buy online from national retailers, hurting the local mom-and-pop businesses, especially those without their own websites, that rely on foot traffic.
Stores like Foods Co., FoodMaxx and Walgreens that used to stay open 24 hours began closing before midnight, eliminating shopping convenience for those who worked odd hours.
After multiyear lobbying campaigns resulted in bans on plastic shopping bags being provided by stores, the pandemic led some markets like FoodMaxx to ban customers from using their own shopping bags.
To compensate, stores that had begun charging for plastic bags to induce people to use their own were now giving them away again.
Some stores still allowed customers to bring in their own bags, but employees were not allowed to bag purchases in them.
Limits placed on stores’ capacity caused people to wait in long lines to get inside in scenes reminiscent of citizens waiting to purchase bread in communist countries during the Cold War.
At some larger stores like Walmart, previously combination entrance/exit doors were designated as separate entrances and exits to control the flow of customers.
Networked tablets allowed an employee at the exit to count customers leaving the store so an employee at the entrance could allow the same number to enter.
Education upheaval
The education of children and young adults, the foundation of not only the economy but also democracy, crumbled as schools were forced to shut down.
Educators scrambled to come up with alternate methods of teaching and turned to the virtual classroom using computers and applications like Zoom.
Student scores have faltered, according to some reports, and the students themselves have been cheated out of the benefits of personal interaction.
Team sports and their athletes suffered.
Traditional celebrations of such milestones as proms and athletic events disappeared, although educators and the students themselves adapted and found alternative ways to make those happen through drive-bys, drive-ins and virtual ceremonies.
Dining 'out,' literally
Dining out took on a whole new meaning as restaurants were only allowed to seat people outdoors or provide food to go or delivery, prompting Santa Barbara County to come up with a process allowing restaurants and other businesses to legally encroach on public rights of way and into parking lots.
County ordinances had prohibited wineries and winetasting rooms from serving food, but as those businesses were threatened with failure, the Board of Supervisors approved a temporary ordinance allowing it so they could remain open under state guidelines.
Virtual government
COVID-19 also changed the business of business and government alike.
To maintain social distancing and avoiding concentrations of people in enclosed spaces, governments closed public meetings to in-person attendance, and businesses stopped holding in-person staff and management meetings.
Like many businesses, the government used computer applications like Zoom to hold virtual meetings that allowed employees and the public to participate, thus adhering to the California Ralph M. Brown Act that requires the public’s business to be conducted in public.
Members of the County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission, city councils, special and school district boards, committees, commissions, department heads and other employees joined meetings from their homes or remote offices.
Overnight, Zoom went from a moderately successful application to one that was highly successful.
Since not everyone has access to a computer or is savvy in their operation, the public was also allowed to participate in government meetings via telephone.
The election spin
Because 2020 was a presidential election year, campaigning changed as well.
Politicians used to have “meet-and-greet” sessions, where they could form personal connections with constituents, who in turn could look a candidate in the eye, shake his or her hand, ask a question and judge whether or not he or she was being honest.
With orders for social distancing, “meet-and-greet” events went virtual through Zoom and similar applications.
Most candidates also stopped walking precincts and going door-to-door to meet constituents, and campaign workers turned to bombarding voters with phone calls and text messages promoting candidates and statewide measures.
The process of voting changed as well. California’s March primary went off prior to the pandemic, but for the November general election, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that every voter would receive a mail-in ballot.
The county complied but, hearing public concerns raised by predictions of voter fraud and ballot manipulation, election officials also provided drop boxes where ballots could be deposited instead of sending them through the U.S. Postal Service.
Because some voters still wanted to cast their ballots in the old-fashioned way, the county consolidated hundreds of precincts into a few polling places that, along with election offices, were open three days before Election Day so voters could deliver their ballots directly into election workers’ hands.
Voters received cursory health screenings before entering polling places, where more election workers than in previous years sanitized voting booths, spaced six feet apart, and other frequently touched surfaces.
Voting areas were even provided for citizens who refused to wear masks, either because of legitimate breathing problems or protesting what they said was the government violating their constitutional rights through health orders.
The vote-by-mail process instituted in response to COVID-19 fueled conspiracy theories about voter fraud and gave President Donald Trump and his supporters ammunition to challenge his loss at the ballot box.
Election chaos directly or indirectly attributed to the pandemic resulted in disruptions in the political process never seen before in this country.
The deadly side
The worst change to people's lives came with the deaths of loved ones and friends who should have had many good years left.
People with chronic medical conditions and the elderly were most vulnerable, and many of those in retirement communities, nursing homes and extended care facilities had to suffer — and die — without the close personal touch of their families.
Outbreaks flared in care facilities that had never experienced such a pandemic, were unprepared to deal with its many aspects and had to quickly learn and adapt to the threat.
The influx of COVID-19 patients pushed hospitals beyond their usual procedures, staffing and sometimes capacities, with many medical people focused on keeping enough beds available in intensive care units to handle potential spikes in admissions.
As cases surged late in the year, the percentage of available ICU beds became the tipping point where even more restrictive conditions were imposed over regions that included counties with little, if anything, in common.
Facilities like the Cal Poly Recreation Center were converted to handle an anticipated rush of people infected with the coronavirus, although many were never needed.
Doctors and nurses suffered the added trauma of watching patients slowly suffocate, unable to do anything about it when even ventilators couldn't keep the severely infected breathing.
Even though the government scrambled to come up with enough ventilators, personal protective equipment and other necessities, physicians and nurses still faced shortages.
COVID roller coaster
In his attempts to bring coronavirus under control, Newsom kept instituting new procedures, having new health orders issued and, as many have charged, kept moving the goal posts for businesses to reopen and the economy to return to normal.
When it appeared we were slowly winning the battle against the pandemic, restrictions were eased in California, as well as other states, until COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to surge in November, and once again Newsom changed the rules.
Coronavirus vaccines rushed to federal approval began flowing out to states and counties this month in the first small steps toward mass vaccinations that are still likely months away. And the pandemic continues.
Yes, the year 2020 has been like no other in recent memory, and many people will be happy to see it go, hoping 2021 will be bring an end to the pandemic and a return to some semblance of normalcy. But only time will tell.
