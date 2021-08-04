Hundreds of volunteers and dozens of cars could be seen throughout Santa Maria on Wednesday morning raising cancer awareness during the eighth annual Day of Hope fundraiser for Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Newspaper street sales returned this year after fundraising was limited to digital sales in 2020, with volunteers clad in bright orange vests offering special editions of the Santa Maria Times for $1 apiece at 27 team locations spread across the city.

Between newspaper sales and online donations, the goal is to raise $235,000 for services, programs and equipment that will benefit cancer patients at Mission Hope, although organizers expect to greatly exceed that goal. Over $217,000 and counting had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

"It’s so amazing, just the outpouring of support all over the city," Marian Regional Medical Center President and CEO Sue Andersen said. "With all the survivors that were in the parade and all, I think to see people overcoming cancer … it's a tremendous boost."

This year's Day of Hope car parade, which was first held in 2020 as a way to honor individuals and families impacted by cancer, began at 11 a.m. at Santa Maria Way and Miller Street, traveling up Broadway and Main Street before ending its route at Mission Hope.

The line of decorated vehicles and classic cars arrived to cheers from volunteers stationed outside the center on Church Street, led by cancer survivor and former Mission Hope patient Karissa Sanchez, who arrived parade-float style in a '48 Chevy.

Other vehicles featured messages of support and testaments to family members who had died of cancer, and one group of passengers brought along their canine cancer survivor Julian, who had a tumor removed from his face, as a mascot.

Many of the parade participants were part of Cruzin For Life, an annual event started by Clifford Labastida that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer care, among other causes.

Nipomo resident Paul Stevens, who participated in the caravan for his second time Wednesday in a red classic Studebaker, said the prominence of cancer in his own family has compelled him to participate.

"It's a good cause," he said. "[Cancer] has hit my family pretty hard."

Both patients and staff at Mission Hope were greatly touched by the parade and the outpouring of support.

Jasime Uribe, who works in the radiation department at Mission Hope, said the event is especially important to her after losing her father to cancer in 2018. She hopes the show of support from the community can also comfort those undergoing treatment.

"Showing all of our love to them shows that’s there’s hope, just like it says in the name. We try to do our best to make them feel really warm and comforted," Uribe said.

On her way out the door from an appointment at the center, patient Matau Sua was surprised to see the procession taking place, but said that it raised her spirits.

"It’s emotional. To see that was really nice, how much support the center gets," said Sua, who was diagnosed with cancer in January. "I was feeling a little down, so it was something I needed to see."

Of the teams that participated in Day of Hope, team Passion for Color led by Angelica Gutierrez was the clear winner, with $12,765 raised as of Wednesday.

Community members can continue to make online donations at supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope, and will be provided with a link to the e-edition of the Santa Maria Times' special section sold on the street.