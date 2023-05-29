Rylie Halsell’s reign as Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen is coming to an end.
On Friday night, June 2, Halsell will be in the Elks Unocal Event Center arena to pass the torch to one of six new queen hopefuls.
“I’ve had a great year as the Elks Rodeo Queen. I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Halsell. “I am excited to crown a new queen. I’ve had my year and now it’s time for someone new. By the way, I do get to keep my crown. The winner will get her own, new crown.
“There are so many candidates this year. I have been supporting all of them and I’m sure whoever wins will be a great representative of Elks Rodeo. It will be nice to see how much they can do for their communities.”
Halsell, who’s still 18 years old (she turns 19 in July), represented St. Joseph High School last year.
“We raised a little over $370,000 and used that money for tuition aid for St. Joseph students,” said Halsell.
Halsell recently returned home after completing her first year at Montana Western University.
She has a double major; one in business and the other in natural horsemanship.
“I love it. I love the school, my classes, and the community. I hope to start my own business one day,” said Halsell. “It will be something related to horses, though I’m not sure just what that will be.”
Halsell didn’t head off to Montana alone.
“I brought my horse (12 year-old) Bojangles with me,” said Halsell. “We actually have two classes together, two classes of equine training where I get to take my horse training skills to the professional level.
“Montana Western is a unique program. You learn a lot, for sure.”
Halsell will participate in all the rodeo events this year.
“I’ll be at the ‘Meet and Greet’ the night before the rodeo begins,” said Halsell. “I’ll be at each performance, the parade, the Golden Circle of Champions dinner – everything. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll be there.”
That includes helping any and all of the current queen candidates.
“St. Joseph doesn’t have a candidate this year but that doesn’t matter,” said Halsell. “I’d help each and every one of them in any way I can because I believe in the Queen program so much.
“It did so much for me. I’ve gained so much confidence because of it and they will too. Plus, it will be so nice to see how much they can do for themselves and their communities. That’s the best thing about the Queen competition. It benefits the community more than anything else I know.”
With her equine major and Bojangles by her side, Halsell is an experienced horsewoman.
“I’ve done a bit of barrel racing in the past but I’m not very good at it,” said Halsell. “But I love all of the rodeo events. My favorites are the bucking horse events (saddle bronc and bareback). Those horses are always so pretty, and they are huge. They are so much fun to watch.”
And Halsell encourages everyone to attend at least one performance.
“That’s the best thing about the rodeo – how the community shows up each night to support it,” said Halsell. “Even though it’s always sold out, we can always make room for some new faces. Once they’ve seen the Elks Rodeo in person, they’ll be back every year.”