21-year-old San Luis Obispo man ID'd as driver killed in head-on crash near Cachuma Lake

A 21-year-old man from San Luis Obispo was identified Tuesday as the driver killed Friday in a two-vehicle head-on collision near Cachuma Lake, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Anthony Andrade suffered fatal injuries after his 1999 Honda Accord collided head-on with a 2019 Ford shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday along Highway 154 just east of the Cachuma Lake entrance, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers still are trying to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The Ford's driver, a 40-year-old woman from Anthony, New Mexico, was not identified, although she suffered major injuries in the crash.

Both drivers were transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where Andrade was pronounced dead and the New Mexico woman was treated for injuries to her head, chest and legs.

Andrade was heading eastbound on Highway 154 at a high rate of speed when his Honda crossed double yellow lines east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake and collided with the Ford, according to the CHP.