23 Days to Rodeo ...
Take a look at Slim Pickens (left) and Tuffy Serpa (right), two of our rodeo clowns from 1956.
Against his father’s wishes, Louis Burton Lindley, Jr. started entering rodeos at age 14. To hide his clandestine activities, he entered under a different name each week, and eventually the nickname “Slim Pickens” stuck. He joined the Cowboys’ Turtle Association (now the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association) as a roughstock contestant. One day a clown didn’t show up for the rodeo, so Pickens filled his place. He enjoyed it so much he became a rodeo clown and worked at top venues like the Cow Palace, the Calgary Stampede, and of course the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo!