25-barrel crude oil spill reported at HVI Cat Canyon facility near Los Alamos

  • Updated
Zaca Station Road oil spill

Santa Barbara County Fire crews respond to a 25-barrel crude oil spill reported shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday at an HVI Cat Canyon oil facility in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road.

 Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Contributed Photo

Roughly two dozen barrels of crude oil spilled from an oil facility on Zaca Station Road near Los Alamos on Tuesday, although the leakage was contained.

The spill was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at an HVI Cat Canyon oil facility in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

A fire engine and captain from the County Fire Department's Oil and Gas Division responded to the incident. 

The spill occurred when a sample cock was left open and allowed leakage from about 25 barrels, which was captured in a secondary container and did not reach any waterways or sensitive environmental habitats, according to Bertucelli. 

Cleanup was expected to be completed by noon Tuesday. 

Notification to stage agencies was made at the scene, Bertucelli said, as the incident continues to be investigated. 

