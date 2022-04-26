Anglers of all ages turned out in droves Saturday for the 25th annual fish derby fundraiser at Cachuma Lake that raised more than $33,000 for the Neal Taylor Nature Center through sponsorships, donations and registrations.
Under warm, sunny skies, the tournament kicked off at 6 a.m. Saturday and ended at noon Sunday with the firing of a flare by Nature Center volunteer and retired Battalion Chief Mike Marlow.
Center Executive Director Julie Anne McDonald said the event drew more than 565 registrants and called it a "huge success," despite having to account for expenses incurred after attempting to host three prior derbies that they canceled due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
"We still netted over $33,000 for the Nature Center," McDonald said. "The best part was having so many families, kids and past attendees come out and fish in the derby."
According to McDonald, the success of the event was due in large part to its more than 50 volunteers who planned and operated the two-day derby, and managed the raffle and children’s activities, as well as the numerous sponsors that made possible the distribution of more than $5,000 in cash awards and $8,000 in merchandise prizes.
Prizes were presented during an award ceremony emceed by father and daughter duo, Capt. David Bacon and Capt. Tiffany Vague, at 1 p.m. Sunday in the categories of best trout, crappie, bass, catfish and carp catches.
"It was a wonderful weekend at Cachuma Lake and memories were made that will last a lifetime," McDonald said.
All proceeds go to benefit the 34-year-old nonprofit nature center which invites kids and adults to connect with the ecological systems found at Cachuma Lake and the Santa Ynez watershed.
For a full list of winners and prizes awarded, visit www.TroutDerby.org.