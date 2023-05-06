26 Days to Rodeo ...
Saddle bronc riding is one of our PRCA events at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. This 2013 contestant has marked out the horse, meaning that he has positioned both his heels above the point of its shoulders. The goal of bronc riding is for the cowboy to stay on the horse for eight seconds, during which time he holds onto the rope with one hand, while keeping the other hand free and clear of both his own body and the horse’s.
The Flying U Rodeo has been producing the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo for decades. Flying U Rodeo was purchased by Cotton Rosser in 1956 and his family has worked to make the company one of the most successful stock contracting firms in the professional rodeo industry. From our Rodeo family to yours, we thank Flying U Rodeo and the entire Rosser family for all you do for us!