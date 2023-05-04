28 Days to Rodeo ...
Richard “Dick” Weldon was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge and a major contributor to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. For many years he served as Committee Chairman for the Queen Contest and as an Elks Lodge Officer where he rode in the Elks Officers’ Mounted Posse in the parade. He also served as the 34th Exalted Ruler during the 1960-1961 term and his decades of selfless service have helped our Rodeo become the success we are today. In loving memory, we thank Dick for his years of dedication to our Rodeo and our community.
