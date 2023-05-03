29 Days to Rodeo ...
Rodeo announcers are walking textbooks of rodeo knowledge – they know the rules, the animals, the cowboys … all of it. We at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo are lucky to have had some of the best announcers in the industry, including Justin McKee from the Cowboy Channel as one of our very special announcers! His quick wit and powerful voice have made him a Rodeo fan favorite and we are thankful to have had Justin as part of Team Santa Maria in past years.
