Twenty-nine recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy on June 7 at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The graduating recruits of Class No. 23-125 gathered with friends and families to celebrate the completion of more than 856 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Nearly all of the recruits have already been hired by Central Coast law enforcement agencies.

“When you need help, you’ll want public servants trained at Allan Hancock College to answer that call,” said Hancock Superintendent and President Kevin Walthers.

