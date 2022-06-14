A Santa Maria man who died after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision on Highway 1 last week has been identified as 29-year-old Todd Adam Badrak, according to sheriff's officials.
The incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Communications Center at 5:17 a.m. June 8, when dispatchers received a call that a 2005 Honda Civic rolled over in a farm field and ejected Badrak along Highway 1, approximately a mile and a half north of Black Road, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokesman Lt. Robert Minter.
Badrak was declared dead at the scene, Minter said.
Through an investigation, the CHP determined the collision occurred several hours earlier when the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and drove off the road, rolling over multiple times before Badrak was ejected.
Officials believe the collision wasn't reported earlier due to its location and limited visibility in the dark.