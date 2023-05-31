Three Chumash properties in the Santa Ynez Valley have earned a Four Diamond rating by the American Automobile Association (AAA) and include the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel, Solvang's Corque Hotel and the Willows — the tribe’s fine-dining restaurant at the Chumash Casino Resort.
AAA evaluates and awards the designation to less than 10% of the exclusive class of hotels and restaurants across North America that it inspects, according to reports.
A resort spokesman said the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel has received the award every year since 2004, the Willows in consecutive years since 2005, and Corque Hotel since 2011.