3 hospitalized with moderate injures after crash between big-rig and Prius

The driver of a Toyota Prius and her two passengers were hospitalized with moderate injuries Friday following a collision with a big-rig hauling gravel near the intersection of Telephone and East Betteravia roads.

The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection approximately 2 miles east of Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria firefighters who arrived on scene began heavy extrication work to remove the three females, who were not identified, from the Prius, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Randall Dworaczyk. An ambulance transported the trio to a local hospital.

The male driver of the big-rig was not injured. He was not identified.

The Prius was traveling eastbound on East Betteravia Road and the big-rig was traveling westbound when the collision occurred near the intersection where agricultural traffic is frequent, according to Dworaczyk.

The front of the big-rig collided with the Prius' driver's side quarter panel and front door, causing major damage. The truck sustained minor damage.

As a result of the collision, a load of gravel being hauled by the big-rig was spilled onto the roadway.

Traffic going both directions on East Betteravia Road was stalled for approximately 90 minutes until 11:30 a.m., when one lane reopened, according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

