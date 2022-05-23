052322 smfd collision

Three people were injured after two vehicles collided at the Splash n'Dash car wash near McClelland Street and Donovan Road on Sunday, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

 Santa Maria Fire Department, Contributed

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the Splash n'Dash car wash and located a blue Toyota sedan and a grey van that had collided.

Extrication was required to remove passengers from the vehicles and a total of three people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with injuries, according to the department. 

Units include a Santa Maria Fire Department engine, truck and battalion chief, several Santa Maria Police Department cruisers and an American Medical Response ambulance. 

