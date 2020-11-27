3 minor injuries reported after vehicle goes over side of Hwy 166, east of Santa Maria

Three people were injured Friday morning after their vehicle drove over the side of Highway 166, east of Santa Maria.
The collision was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Highway 166 and Cable Road, just east of Rockfront Ranch, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Three victims sustained minor to moderate injuries, including broken fingers, and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including Los Padres and Santa Maria firefighters.
