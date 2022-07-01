Three people were hospitalized Friday in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Telephone Road and East Clark Avenue, east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The collision was reported at about 2:52 p.m., according to Scott Safechuck, a County Fire Department spokesman. Two engines, two American Medical Response ambulances and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, first responders located two vehicles, including a pickup truck and a Honda car that had apparently collided with each other.
The three injuries included two people who sustained moderate injuries, while one person reported minor injuries, although all three were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Safechuck.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.