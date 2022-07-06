Three people were hospitalized Wednesday in a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision near Highway 1 and Oso Flaco Lake Road, north of Guadalupe, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at about 6:17 a.m., near the intersection located approximately five miles west of Nipomo and two-and-a-half miles north of Guadalupe, according to CHP logs.
In addition to the CHP, units that responded to the scene included the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Logs show that at least one vehicle, a green Volvo, sustained damage and had to be towed.
Three people were transported via ground ambulance to a hospital in Arroyo Grande as a precautionary measure, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.