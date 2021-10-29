Three people were injured Friday in a multivehicle collision in which the impact forced an SUV to become wedged between a tree and a house near South Western Avenue and West Cook Street.

Santa Maria Police dispatchers received a report of a collision in the 1000 block of West Cook Street shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Flores Jr.

Upon arrival, first responders located the black SUV with severe front-end damage and four other vehicles, including a grey sedan with a damaged passenger side front end and two vehicles with slight damage parked along Western Avenue in front of Perry's Electric Motors.

Santa Maria resident Rick Hill, 61, was driving eastbound on West Cook Street in his green Prius, which also was damaged in the collision.

Hill stopped at the intersection to look both ways before proceeding and said the black SUV ran the stop sign going southbound at a high rate of speed, clipping and completely removing his rear bumper.

"I thought a kid hit me on the bumper with his bike," Hill said, adding the police believe the SUV's female driver suffered a seizure. "I'm just very thankful to Jesus that I didn't get hurt."

The force of the collision caused the SUV to spin 180 degrees into its final resting position between the tree and the house, which had partial damage on its roof and siding.

The female driver of the SUV, her male juvenile passenger and an additional person were taken to a local hospital, according to a female resident who did not want to be identified but is the owner of the home involved in the collision.

Car parts were scattered across the resident's lawn, over a wall and into her courtyard several dozen feet away.

Santa Maria Police Traffic Bureau officials did not respond to a call for comment on Friday.

Several emergency personnel and units, including a truck, engine and battalion commander from the Santa Maria Fire Department, three American Medical Response ambulances, police officers and tow trucks responded to the incident.