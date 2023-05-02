30 Days to Rodeo ....
In 1960 the Santa Maria High School Band entertained crowds of rodeo fans while they played in the grandstands of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. The rodeo has always focused on community involvement and service and we love to see our local school bands participate. Thank you to everyone who has joined us during the last 80 years of our rodeo – without you and your support, we wouldn’t be here today!
