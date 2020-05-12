You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
300-pound black bear removed from Lompoc neighborhood

300-pound black bear removed from Lompoc neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

A black bear estimated to weigh around 300 pounds was captured and released by wildlife authorities Tuesday morning after roaming around a Lompoc neighborhood.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife initially responded to reports about the bear around 5:30 a.m. The bear, a male, was reportedly wandering around the 900 block of Lompoc's West Apple Avenue.

While Lompoc Police officers assisted with traffic control, Fish and Wildlife officers located the bear around 6:15 a.m. and used a dart gun to "begin the immobilization process," according to a Fish and Wildlife spokesman.

After getting hit with the dart, the bear climbed a backyard fence in the neighborhood, according to Fish and Wildlife Lt. Jamie Dostal, and the residents of that address were asked to remain inside and to move their dogs to a safer area.

Officers continued to monitor the bear and administered additional drugs to “ensure immobilization,” according to wildlife officials. Around 8 a.m., the bear was transported to an open-space area south of Lompoc.

The bear was in good health with no apparent injuries, according to wildlife officials. 

No injuries to humans or other animals were reported.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Willis Jacobson covers news and other issues, primarily those that affect the Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Lompoc Record. He is a graduate of The University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies
Education

Lompoc school leaders reveal graduation plans, leaving open possibility of in-person ceremonies

  • Updated

After surveying students, parents and school staff, an LUSD Graduation Committee developed a gameplan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies possibly as soon as early June. The plan includes contingencies that, depending upon the status of the coronavirus crisis, could see the implementation of “drive-through” or “drive-up” celebrations, or in-person ceremonies in August or later.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News