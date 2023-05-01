31 Days to Rodeo ...
And the crowd goes wild! Rodeo fans fill our grandstands year after year, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! General admission tickets are now available for purchase on our website, elksrec.com. Join us for the Western atmosphere, action-packed events, world-famous cowboys, gravity-defying stunts, and all-around rodeo fun! We hope to see you at our 80th Anniversary Elks Rodeo!
