32 Days to Rodeo ...
One of our 2013 flagbearers proudly represents the United States Army as she rides in the arena. Thank you to New Century Farms for sponsoring our Army Pushup Challenge, another of our giveback programs here at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! Pushup Challenger Winners from local schools compete during the 1st Rodeo Performance, on Thursday, June 1. The ultimate Pushup Challenge Winner will be awarded the Champion Buckle and a donation for their school!
