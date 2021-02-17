33-year-old Lompoc man identified in fatal collision on Harris Grade Road

A 33-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the driver who was killed Thursday in a fatal traffic collision on Harris Grade Road.

The collision was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, north of Lompoc in the Mission Hills area, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

Upon arrival, CHP and county crews located a 1989 Ford truck that had turned over onto the roof and its driver, identified as Adalberto Zamora, who was the only occupant.

Crews were able to extract Zamora from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Prior to the crash, the Ford was traveling northbound at an unknown rate of speed on Harris Grade Road, north of Rucker Road, when Zamora made an unsafe turning movement.

The movement caused the Ford to travel off the road and hit an embankment before overturning, according to Rogers.

It wasn't immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, the cause of which remains under investigation by the CHP.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Buellton CHP at 805-688-5551.

