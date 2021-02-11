33-year-old Lompoc man killed in rollover collision on Harris Grade Road

A 33-year-old Lompoc man died Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Harris Grade Road.

The collision was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, near Santa Barbara County Fire Station 34 in the Mission Hills area, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

Upon arrival, CHP and county crews located a 1989 Ford truck with the driver, who was not identified and was the only occupant in the vehicle, trapped inside.

Crews were able to extract him from the vehicle, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bertucelli.

Prior to the crash, the Ford was traveling northbound at an unknown rate of speed on Harris Grade Road, north of Rucker Road, when the driver made an unsafe turning movement, traveled off the road and collided with an embankment, causing the Ford to overturn, according to Rogers.

Harris Grade Road has since reopened to traffic, according to logs.

It wasn't immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, which is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Buellton CHP at 805-688-5551.

