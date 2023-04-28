Friday marked the first day of the 34th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which drew crowds of community members to the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Attendees were full of excitement for treats, trinkets and celebrating the top commodity in Santa Barbara County: the strawberry.

The festival, running from noon to 10 p.m. through Sunday, brings in visitors and game operators from all over California, such as Lynda Chadwick, who is operating a game called "High Striker" where attendees can test their strength and win a prize every time.

