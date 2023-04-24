38 Days to Rodeo ...
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Mounted Posse rode in our Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade in 1960. The Sheriff Posse was formed in the 1940s and is made up of community volunteers on horseback who participate in search and rescue operations. We are proud and grateful to have had representatives of the SLO Sheriff’s Office participate in our parade over the years and for their service to keep our community safe!
