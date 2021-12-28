More than three dozen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month at the Main Jail, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesman on Tuesday.

Sheriff's Officials identified 38 inmates who tested positive through follow-up testing after the outbreak's last update on Dec. 23, according to Lt. Rob Minter.

The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 when an inmate tested positive while bunking among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area at the Main Jail facility located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors have continued with follow-up testing since the outbreak, which has infected a total of 119 inmates, with 87 active infections as of Tuesday, according to Minter.

Of the infected inmates, 28 have recovered and four have been released from custody, Minter added.

Most of the infected inmates were asymptomatic. Twenty-two were experiencing symptoms, while 96 did not have symptoms and one inmate refused to disclose if they had symptoms, according to Minter.

All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are continuously monitored by jail staff.

Minter said the Sheriff's Office will continue providing updates on the status of the outbreak as information becomes available.